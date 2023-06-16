NORMAL — Doug Barnett, assistant chief of operations for the Normal Fire Department for the last 14 years, has officially retired.

The 24-year veteran of the department was hired in 1998 and served as lieutenant before his promotion to assistant chief in 2009.

As a result of Barnett's departure, Battalion Chief Jim Vaughn, a 25-year NFD veteran, will fill the vacant assistant chief position; Lt. Greg Eft will fill Vaughn's previous position; and firefighter Preston Gloede will be promoted to lieutenant.

These new officers were sworn into their new positions Monday afternoon during a ceremony at the Normal Fire Department headquarters.

An assistant fire chief is responsible for managing department-wide operations, personnel needs, fleet operations, training and other administrative duties.

