Normal alderman Nord heads committee to establish district elections

NORMAL — Alderman Stan Nord is chairman of the committee seeking to change Normal's form of government, according to documentation filed with the Illinois State Board of Elections.

A ballot initiative committee was established in September seeking to support district elections in the town of Normal. The committee, named the Citizens for Districting Normal, filed a statement of organization on Sept. 7.

Along with Nord as chairman, Carl Wenning, who serves as a GOP precinct committeeman, was listed as the committee's treasurer. A phone call to Nord was not immediately returned Monday.

Previously, it was unclear who was leading the grassroots initiative to establish districts. A group calling themselves Citizens for a Better Normal, which has been pushing for a referendum to give voters the chance to weigh in on separate voting districts, did not identify its leadership on its website, and roughly 10 residents who were present for the petition filing last month declined to comment or give their names to a reporter.

"We are a diverse group covering the political spectrum who care deeply for Normal," the group said in a statement. "Despite our diversity, we were able to work together toward this joint effort, thus proving that the politically diverse can come together to create positive change."

Normal Town Council members currently are elected at large, meaning the candidates who receive the most votes are seated to represent the community as a whole.

Close to 2,200 signatures have been collected asking the town of Normal to put the question of districts on November's ballot.

However, the request was denied by the Normal electoral board on Aug. 30. Petitioners are seeking an appeal of the decision in court.

The Citizens for Districting Normal Committee has reported one contribution exceeding $1,000 between Sept. 6 and 30: a $2,000 contribution from Connie Beard, chair of the McLean County Republican Party.

However, this is not the only funding that has been collected.

A GoFundMe organized by Nord has collected $925 in support of adding an additional question to November's general election ballot: "Shall the town be divided into 6 districts with one trustee elected from each district?" The page has set a $5,000 goal.

According to Nord's GoFundMe page, advocates for districting discovered that Normal's elected trustees currently live in two concentrated pockets of town. Theoretically, all Normal trustees could live on the same property.