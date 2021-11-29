Normal adds electronics recycling hours

NORMAL — Electronics recycling will be offered on Saturdays in December.

The self-service recycling drop-off location is at 1301 Warriner St., Normal.

Saturday hours are 8 a.m. to noon. Weekday hours are 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Items accepted include computers, monitors, electronic keyboards, televisions, scanners, fax machines, copiers, cell phones, video recorders and cameras. Items containing Freon, such as mini refrigerators and dehumidifiers, are not accepted.

Residents are asked to not drop off equipment outside of operating hours. Drop off is not available for businesses or residents outside of McLean County.

Call 309-454-9571 or visit normal.org/publicworks for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

