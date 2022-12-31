Noon Year's Eve counts down at Children's Discovery Museum in Normal

NORMAL — What would have been a normal day trip to uptown Normal for the Burton family became an afternoon celebration shared with hundreds of other families.

"We were on our way here anyway and we didn't know if there was going to be something special," said Corey Burton, who traveled from Champaign with his wife Amber and children Harper, 1, and Jensen, 3.

"She was on Facebook on the way here and we saw the early celebration part of today," he added.

While adults prepare for midnight New Year's Eve celebrations, over 600 children and families gathered at the Children's Discovery Museum in Normal for the 23rd annual Noon Year's Eve Party.

Shelly Hanover, museum director of experiences and engagement, said the event got started back in 1999 after they saw similar events at other children's museum across the country, and they've stuck with it ever since.

"It's really one of those signature events that we do where families make a lot of memories and we have generational families that come back," Hanover said. "I've seen a lot of our former staff, volunteers that used to play in the party and make the party happen now come back and experience it with their kiddos, which is really fun to see."

Amy Pitzer, museum events coordinator and development assistant, said this year's event was consolidated into one big party for all visitors to take part instead of splitting into two morning events, as they did during the pandemic.

"Most kids we know won't stay up till midnight to bring in the New Year, and this is a way for them to celebrate, to kind of provide a capstone for their year and bring in 2023," Pitzer said.

Children could enjoy playing games and exploring the 101 E. Beaufort St. museum or create an assortment of toys and crafts such as confetti poppers, noisemakers and personalized headbands, Pitzer said.

Amber Burton, who was visiting the museum for the second time ever with her family, was working on some headbands for her daughter Harper and son Jensen.

"I think that it adds a lot of fun to being able to do something different as a kid and make crafts that they get to take home," said Amber. "We also have another one coming in 2023."

Steve Brown and his daughter Carlyse, 8, were putting together a confetti popper ahead of the countdown with help from museum afterschool educator Jill Elston.

Elston showed Carlyse how she could make the popper with just a cup, balloon and some colorful pieces of scrap paper.

"This event is just so much fun for kids, and this job is perfect for retired teachers looking for something to do," Elston said.

Steve, who is from Normal, said he had been to the museum before, but this was his first time at the Noon Year celebration. He said he plans to make it out again next year.

"I just wanted to do something fun for my daughter earlier this year, and she's having a blast," Steve said.

Brent DeShaw said he brought his son Titan, 1, to play at the museum and ended up at the celebration by accident. They were both enjoying their time playing with one of the interactive exhibits on the third floor.

"It's been fun to have the energy of all the other kids here and families," said Brent, who is from Normal. "We're having a blast."

Hanover said the past year has been a return to normalcy since the pandemic, with the museum welcoming back families and resuming regular hours.

As for 2023, Hanover said they plan to open their newly reimagined Luckey Climber around Memorial Day weekend and create other new experiences for families.

"We are super excited to be able to have a new experience for families and see what the future holds," Hanover said.

To see when other events are happening, visit www.tinyurl.com/discovery-museum-events. For volunteer opportunities, visit www.tinyurl.com/museum-volunteer.

