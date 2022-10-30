 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

featured

No Vacancy: A look at the housing market in McLean County

  • 0

As the market for single-family homes in Bloomington-Normal has grown more strained, some new residents have expanded their prospects to the county's rural communities.

"No Vacancy" is a series looking at the state of McLean County's housing market: the shortage of single-family homes driven by rapid workforce expansion, lack of varied and affordable options for renters, expansion of growth in rural McLean County and evolution of development as demand surges. 

Take a look at the series below. Want to share your thoughts? We welcome letters to the editor.

Got a story idea for The Pantagraph's newsroom? Share news tips here

Support from subscribers enables local journalism like this. If you're a subscriber, thank you for strengthening journalism in our community. If you're not, now is a great time to sign up; your first six months of full access cost just $1. Click here to join

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Seoul Halloween stampede: at least 151 dead, 82 injured

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News