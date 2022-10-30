No Vacancy: A look at the housing market in McLean County

"No Vacancy" is a series looking at the state of McLean County's housing market: the shortage of single-family homes driven by rapid workforce expansion, lack of varied and affordable options for renters, expansion of growth in rural McLean County and evolution of development as demand surges.

How McLean County's workforce growth fueled a housing market explosion In less than five years, the market for single-family homes in Bloomington-Normal has exploded, pushing prices — and buyers — to the brink as the workforce continues to grow.

Priced out: Bloomington-Normal renters struggle with higher costs, limited options Escalated rental costs have become increasingly common across Bloomington-Normal. They come amid increases in inflation, but in some cases are far outreaching its scope.

Strained Bloomington-Normal housing market pushes growth in rural McLean County As the market for single-family homes in Bloomington-Normal has grown more strained, some new residents have expanded their prospects to the county's rural communities.

Developers in Bloomington-Normal evolve with growing housing demand As Bloomington-Normal's demographics shift, economic and community leaders are reconsidering where and what type of new residential developments should be built.

Groups seek to ease stress of housing instability in Bloomington-Normal Signing high rental leases, paying inflated utility bills and facing potential eviction — living with housing insecurity is a challenge and finding help can be, too.

Booming Bloomington-Normal housing market indicates economic stability, leaders say The surging population growth reported in Bloomington-Normal is projected to continue expand, and community and industry leaders say it's a good sign for the existing and future economic stability of the area.