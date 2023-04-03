BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington announced the Citizen Convenience Center will be closed on April 7 for Good Friday.

Leaves, bush, garden trimmings and bulk will also not be picked up. The center will open again on April 8. Garbage and recycling will be picked up as scheduled on Friday.

Garbage and recycling carts must be placed in the parkway or at the end of the driveway near the street no earlier than 2 p.m. on the day prior to scheduled pickup and no later than 6 a.m. on the day of pickup.

Visit bloomingtonil.gov/solidwaste or contact publicworks@cityblm.org, or call 309-434-2225 during regular business hours for more information.