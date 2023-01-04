No injuries in grease fire at Beer Nuts, fire department says

BLOOMINGTON — Crews responded to a grease fire at Beer Nuts, 103 N. Robinson, early Wednesday.
Frank Friend, public information officer for the Bloomington Fire Department, said crews were dispatched at 7:20 a.m. and arrived within minutes. They encountered smoke conditions coming from the roof and were told there was a fire on the second floor in the kitchen area, he said.
Crews advanced a hose line and found what Friend described as a "small fire" in a vat where peanuts are cooked as part of the business operations.
The fire was contained to the vat, he said, and it was put out quickly with dry chemical extinguishers.
No firefighters or employees were injured. Damage estimates were not immediately available. Friend said a standard investigation was underway.
Because of the size of the commercial facility, Friend said, the department brought extra fire companies to the scene as a precaution. Eastbound lanes of East Washington Street were blocked in front of the business while crews worked in the area.
In the past, firefighters have responded to the business occasionally for fire alarms and medical calls, Friend said, but neither he nor several longtime department officials could recall any fires there.
"Beer Nuts has a really good record for safety," he said, noting that the company had an evacuation plan that had been practiced and all employees were quickly accounted for. "Those things are huge when it comes to a building with this type of footprint and trying to manage that."
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Fire crews work the scene at Beer Nuts in Bloomington.
JASON REIF, THE PANTAGRAPH
