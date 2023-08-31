NORMAL — Connect Transit will not provide service on Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of Labor Day.
Transit employees represented by Amalgamated Transit Union Local 752 will be marching in the Bloomington Labor Day Parade at 10 a.m. that day.
Normal operating hours will resume Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Watch now: Photos from Connect Transit Biz Before Hours
ISU interim president Aondover Tarhule, David Braun
Janice Crago, Samantha Mlot
Brian Plath, Brady Lange, David Braun
Jessica Moore, Aubrey Staton
Christian Thomas, Charlie Moore
Dheepan Chakravarthii, Bernie Anderson
Gary Hurley, Megan Marlowe
Josh Rohrscheib, Amanda Jones
Amanda Jones, Jessica Moore, Karen Hanson, Sue Seibring, Tracy Patkunas, Brooke Fenske
Paul Zarvell, Wayne Carey
Shelly Perry, Brandon Miles, Jeff Mancil
John Quarton, ISU Interim president Aondover Tarhule, Mandava Rao
Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille, Charlie Moore
Peter Pontius, Terrie Reed
Joel Ramseyer, Kyle Kapper, Brendan O’Neill
Frank Sander, Carl Teichman
Josh Rohrscheib, Brook Paslay, Justin Boyd
Chuck Erickson, Sonja Reece
Sue Seibring, Patrick Hoban, Brady Lange
Part of the Connect Transit team
Aubrey Staton, Brooke Fenske, Jessica Moore
Mandava Rao, Cheryl Magnuson, David Braun
Jolene Aldus, Kim Schoenbein
