NORMAL — Connect Transit will not operate on Monday in observation of Memorial Day.
Normal operating hours will resume Tuesday.
The Connect Transit Star Pass is available to all active military personnel and veterans, which allows them to ride for free and never expires.
For more information, visit connect-transit.com/fare/passes, call 309-828-9833 or email dbraun@connect-transit.com.
Connect Transit 50th Birthday Party
Friday, Jan 27
Heartland Community College, Normal
There was birthday cake (3 to be exact), plenty of great food and interesting historic memorabilia as friends and employees of Connect Transit gathered to commemorate the past 50 years of providing safe and reliable transportation and look forward to the future.
