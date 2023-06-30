NORMAL — Connect Transit services will not operate on Tuesday, July 4, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
Connect Transit will resume normal operating hours on Wednesday, July 5.
For more information, visit connect-transit.com, call 309-828-9833 or email dbraun@connect-transit.com.
Who was there? Connect Transit 50th Birthday Party
Ryan Whitehouse, chairman, Connect Transit Board of Trustees; David Braun, Connect Transit GM
Ray Lai, Mike Matejka, Jeff Crabill
Andrew Hartley, Abby Wilcox
Stacie Lange, Neil Finlen
Eric, Melanie and Ethan Shellito, Kathleen Lorenz
Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille, Tony Morstatter
Matthew Boston, Conan Calhoun
Kim Schoenbein, Jolene Aldus
Janice Crago, Aubrey Staton
Terry Reid, Normal Mayor Chris Koos, Neil Finlen
Mike Fogle, Ben Jeffreys, Jolene Aldus, Kim Schoenbein
Dameca Kirkwood, Terri Cannon
Joshua Crockett, Sharon Chung
Jen Kuebrich, Christy Gordon, Pat Kuebrich
Jonell Kehias, Steve Stockton, Jenny Kehl
Janice Crago, Steve Stockton
Mandava Rao, Kathleen Lorenz, Bob Broad
Hannah Johnson, Jeremy and Nicole Wilcox
Judy Buchanan, Julie Hile
David Braun, Connect Transit GM
Ryan Whitehouse, chairman, Connect Transit Board of Trustees
Linda Foster, Shelia Harris
Amber Gruenloh, Eric Shellito
Pam and David Braun, Judy Buchanan
Shelly Perry, Kersten Wilson
Mike Gebeke, Dan Stephens, David Marx
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352.
