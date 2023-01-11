'Night in a Car' event set for Feb. 3 in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Home Sweet Home Ministries and Trinity Lutheran Church will host the seventh annual "Night in a Car" event on Friday, Feb. 3.

The event serves as an opportunity for the community to experience homelessness for a night. Participants have the option to participate at Trinity Lutheran Church, 801 S. Madison St. in Bloomington, or virtually from their own driveways.

Night in a Car is a simulation that shines a spotlight on a hidden aspect of homelessness that many in the community face: living in their cars. Participants will live out of their cars during the overnight hours starting at 7 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday. Trinity Lutheran Church will have opportunities for participants to go inside for bottled water, prepackaged snacks and restroom breaks throughout the night.

Nearly 300 participants participated in the event last year, including individuals, families and church groups. The event raised over $175,000. This year's goal is to reach $200,000.

Visit nightinacar.org for more information.

