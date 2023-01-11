 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

'Night in a Car' event set for Feb. 3 in Bloomington

  • 0
020318-blm-loc-3nightincar

Christa Lawhun of Bloomington packs her belongings into the back seat of a car Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, during the second Night in a Car at the Trinity Lutheran Church parking lot, 801 S. Madison St., Bloomington. This year's event is planned for Feb. 3.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Home Sweet Home Ministries and Trinity Lutheran Church will host the seventh annual "Night in a Car" event on Friday, Feb. 3.

The event serves as an opportunity for the community to experience homelessness for a night. Participants have the option to participate at Trinity Lutheran Church, 801 S. Madison St. in Bloomington, or virtually from their own driveways.

Night in a Car is a simulation that shines a spotlight on a hidden aspect of homelessness that many in the community face: living in their cars. Participants will live out of their cars during the overnight hours starting at 7 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday. Trinity Lutheran Church will have opportunities for participants to go inside for bottled water, prepackaged snacks and restroom breaks throughout the night.

Normal officials celebrate opening of new Love's truck stop

Nearly 300 participants participated in the event last year, including individuals, families and church groups. The event raised over $175,000. This year's goal is to reach $200,000.

Visit nightinacar.org for more information. 

Debbie Reese, director of client services at Home Sweet Home Ministries, talks about the organization's origins and reasons for its Thanksgiving meal delivery and community meal.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Police move on coal mine protesters barricaded in abandoned German village

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News