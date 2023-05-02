BLOOMINGTON — Environmental cleanup for the Nicor Gas in Bloomington continues.

Restoration work on Washington Street is scheduled to begin in the near future, and the street will remain closed while Nicor works on underground repairs and surface restoration within the right-of-way as part of the Bloomington Manufactured Gas Plant environmental cleanup project.

The work is scheduled to be completed in the summer, when Washington Street will reopen to traffic.

The city has evaluated the detour route, signage and adjacent intersection operations and has made adjustments to improve traffic flow and minimize inconveniences to travelers and impacted businesses, including the northbound left turn timing at the intersection of West Market Street and Morris Avenue to help get traffic through the intersection.

This is necessary to ensure worksite and traveler safety, according to the city.

Visit bloomingtonsite.info or contact info@bloomingtonsite.info or 309-261-4155 for more information.

