BLOOMINGTON — Environmental cleanup for the Nicor Gas in Bloomington continues.
Restoration work on Washington Street is scheduled to begin in the near future, and the street will remain closed while Nicor works on underground repairs and surface restoration within the right-of-way as part of the Bloomington Manufactured Gas Plant environmental cleanup project.
The work is scheduled to be completed in the summer, when Washington Street will reopen to traffic.
The city has evaluated the detour route, signage and adjacent intersection operations and has made adjustments to improve traffic flow and minimize inconveniences to travelers and impacted businesses, including the northbound left turn timing at the intersection of West Market Street and Morris Avenue to help get traffic through the intersection.
This is necessary to ensure worksite and traveler safety, according to the city.
Visit
bloomingtonsite.info or contact info@bloomingtonsite.info or 309-261-4155 for more information.
Photos: Fighting natural gas fires in LeRoy exercise
041719-blm-loc-3gastraining
Bernie Anderson, Nicor Gas regional manager of community affairs, makes a group picture of about 40 participants in a natural gas fire training session Tuesday, April 16, 2019, outside the LeRoy Fire Department.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
041719-blm-loc-4gastraining
Bernie Anderson, Nicor Gas regional manager of community affairs, gives a lecture on the properties of natural gas during the classroom orientation part of the training Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the LeRoy Fire Department.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
041719-blm-loc-5gastraining
Bernie Anderson, Nicor Gas regional manager of community affairs, shows a PAC pipe during the classroom orientation part of the natural gas fire training Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the LeRoy Fire Department.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
041719-blm-loc-6gastraining
Equipment is seen as firefighters listen during the classroom orientation part of the natural gas fire training Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the LeRoy Fire Department.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
041719-blm-loc-2gastraining
Bernie Anderson, Nicor Gas regional manager of community affairs, gathers materials while presenting in the classroom orientation part of the natural gas fire training Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the LeRoy Fire Department.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
041719-blm-loc-7gastraining
Mark Hylton, of the Dale Township Fire Department and a field operations supervisor at Nicor Gas, kneeling, instructs participants on the functions of a Purple-K fire extinguisher during training Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the LeRoy Fire Department.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
041719-blm-loc-8gastraining
LeRoy Community Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Ed Underhill watches participants in a natural gas fire training session Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the department.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
041719-blm-loc-9gastraining
A Nicor Gas worker lights a residential gas meter demonstrator on fire during natural gas fire training Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the LeRoy Fire Department.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
041719-blm-loc-19gastraining
Mark Hylton, of the Dale Township Fire Department and a field operations supervisor at Nicor Gas, instructs participants as they doused a natural gas fire on a residential gas meter demonstrator during training Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the LeRoy Fire Department.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
041719-blm-loc-10gastraining
Firefighters aim a Purple-K fire extinguisher toward a natural gas fire on a residential gas meter demonstrator during training Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the LeRoy Fire Department.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
041719-blm-loc-11gastraining
Firefighters aim a Purple-K fire extinguisher toward a natural gas fire on a residential gas meter demonstrator during training Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the LeRoy Fire Department.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
041719-blm-loc-16gastraining
Mark Hylton, of the Dale Township Fire Department and a field operations supervisor at Nicor Gas, works with Downs Community Fire Protection District's Zach Price, left, and Ellsworth Fire Protection District's Jessie Barnhill during training Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the LeRoy Fire Department. Barnhill is shutting off the gas meter after Price doused the flames on it.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
041719-blm-loc-12gastraining
Firefighters aim a Purple-K fire extinguisher toward a natural gas fire on a residential gas meter demonstrator during training Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the LeRoy Fire Department.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Staying prepared
Ellsworth Fire Protection District firefighters Logan McKeon and Logan Manuel aim a Purple-K fire extinguisher toward a natural gas fire on a residential gas meter demonstrator during training Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the LeRoy Fire Department. Observing their work is Mark Hylton, of the Dale Township Fire Department and a field operations supervisor at Nicor Gas. About 40 firefighters from five area fire districts
— LeRoy, Ellsworth, Farmer City, Downs and Bellflower — took part in the training.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
041719-blm-loc-13gastraining
Firefighters work at dusk, aiming a Purple-K fire extinguisher toward a natural gas fire on a residential gas meter demonstrator during training Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the LeRoy Fire Department.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
041719-blm-loc-17gastraining
Farmer City Fire Department firefighters work to douse a natural gas fire on a residential gas meter demonstrator during training Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the LeRoy Fire Department.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
041719-blm-loc-18gastraining
A firefighter from the Bellflower Fire Protection District aims a Purple-K fire extinguisher towards a natural gas fire on a residential gas meter demonstrator during training Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the LeRoy Fire Department.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
041719-blm-loc-14gastraining
Firefighters wait for their turn during training Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the LeRoy Fire Department.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
041719-blm-loc-15gastraining
Purple-K fire extinguishers are photographed during natural gas fire training Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the LeRoy Fire Department.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
