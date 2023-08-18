BLOOMINGTON — Nicor Gas awarded $100,000 in environmental stewardship grants to 21 organizations and nonprofits throughout its service area.

Those organizations are committed to providing equitable access to natural green spaces and enhancing sustainability activities that make a meaningful impact, and they received up to $5,000 each in grant money to support their initiatives, according to a news release.

Two of those organizations include the Ecology Action Center and the John Wesley Powell Audubon Society in McLean County, which each received $5,000.

The EAC will use the money for planting new trees in Bloomington-Normal neighborhoods that can benefit the most from improved air quality.

The John Wesley Powell Audubon Society will use the money to support native plant seed distribution at local public parks with natural areas undergoing restoration, including Ewing Park and Hidden Creek Park.

