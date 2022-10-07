Newly-retired Alvarez looks back on 30-year career at Western Avenue

BLOOMINGTON — After 30 years assisting and uplifting the Hispanic community in Bloomington-Normal, Socorro Alvarez was ready to retire from Western Avenue Community Center.

"I feel like I can still do more," she said during her retirement ceremony. But, she said, it was time for her to move on and "enjoy the rest of my life."

Board President Mike Jones said, "Socorro's like an institution at Western Avenue.

"The thing that I can say about Socorro — when people need assistance in the community, they say, 'Go see Socorro.' They don't say go to Western Avenue. They say go see Socorro."

Jones told Alvarez, "I did the math ... about 50,000 people have come under your guidance."

After kicking off her retirement with a few weeks of traveling and vacationing, Alvarez sat down with The Pantagraph to talk about the specifics of her work at WACC.

In the 1990s, she said, "It was like, 'Can you help me find an apartment? I need the services — gas, electricity.' Things like that. 'Can you call the doctor to make an appointment?'"

Alvarez said, "The most common is read letters or fill out forms, all kinds of forms: DHS (Department of Homeland Security), passports, writing letters in English or Spanish."

No matter what, though, Alvarez said, "We do it with love."

Alvarez migrated to the U.S. and to Bloomington specifically in 1975, she said.

She started working at WACC in 1992 as a teacher's assistant in the preschool they had, which closed in the early 2000s, Alvarez said.

She moved into assisting with Hispanic outreach before becoming director of the program a few years later, a position that Alvarez said allowed her "to blossom."

Alvarez said her parents must have known she would spend her life helping others.

"My name, Socorro, means 'help,' 'aid,' in Spanish. Like they knew that I was going to do this," she said.

Mary Tackett, former executive director for WACC, said, "(Socorro) has helped hundreds and hundreds of people — just being that sense of trust ... she's dealt with people who have really traumatic and scary immigrant stories."

Alvarez has also had an impact when it comes to growing community leaders.

Tackett was still an intern at Illinois Wesleyan University when she first met Alvarez 10 years ago. "I just remember working with her and, just that feeling of warmth, that feeling of kindness," Tackett said.

Martha Saldana, WACC food program director, said, "She teaches me what you cannot learn in the classroom. She gives me more life experiences on how to take care of the people."

Saldana said Alvarez taught her to "go through the soul to help them."

Camila Graunke, a migrant from Ecuador, is the new director for Hispanic outreach at WACC, and said it is her duty to keep building trust with clients and the community.

Alvarez said it was important for the role to be filled by an immigrant.

"We feel what immigrants feel when they come here," she said.

She admitted she will have a hard time fully "cutting the cord" now that she's retired, but said she looks forward to spending more time with her family.

"It's good to stay these 30 years. But it's hard to break that relationship," she said.

Alvarez said the thing she will miss most is "the satisfaction of helping people."