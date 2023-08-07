BLOOMINGTON — EDP Renewables North America will unveil a technician training facility in Bloomington on Thursday, Aug. 10.

The event will take place from noon to 2:30 p.m. at 1616 General Electric Road, Unit #1, Bloomington.

The facility will serve as a hub where new solar and wind technicians work to refine their skills, which are necessary to translate their backgrounds into powering America while prioritizing safety and operational excellence.

Local renewables landowners, renewable energy industry players and trade associations, local elected officials, economic development organizations and Illinois state officials will be in attendance at the event.

The ceremony will feature a ribbon cutting, a barbecue and facility tours.