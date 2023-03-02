BLOOMINGTON — After being closed for the last two months, Ozark House's previous location on 704 McGregor St., could be home to a new restaurant in the near future.

On Wednesday, the Bloomington Planning Commission recommended a rezoning request from Nicholas Birky, co-owner of the Fort Jesse Cafe, that would allow the building to continue to operate as a restaurant.

Ozark House had closed its doors at the end of December after 50 years in business.

Birky said he and his wife, Gwen, plan to open a restaurant called "Mac and the Egg," which will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The menu will offer brunch options but will also incorporate some of Ozark House's most popular dinner specials, he said.

"It's important to me to get the Ozark House because I want to maintain the history of the Ozark House," Birky said. "I love the look of it, I'm from Bloomington-Normal, I've been here my whole life and I just don't want it to go away and I want to maintain that space as much as I can."

Birky intends to replace the roof and siding of the building of the building. Outside of that, any redevelopment on the site would be expected to improve drainage and flooding in the immediate vicinity.

"When you support your community they in turn will support you back," Nicholas Birky wrote in a letter to his potential future neighbors that was included with plan commission documents. "Building those relationships has been the key to Fort Jesse Café’s long-time success and we think it is very important to continue to build those relationships."

Birky also wrote in the letter that he does not have a set date for a grand opening but will remain active on social media.

The rezoning proposal is expected to come before the Bloomington City Council during its March 27 meeting.

Starbucks plan not recommended

The planning commission also declined to recommend a legislative site plan for a new Starbucks location at 1609 W. Market Street.

The petitioner sought to build the restaurant without a drive-through bypass lane, as required under city rules, and to provide less than the required amount of perimeter parking lot landscaping.

Commissioners expressed concerns that the proposal included only one entry and exit point on Market Street. This also prompted concerns from members of the public about how emergency responders could access the building.

Other amendments commissioners requested included a sidewalk connection to Locust Street, the removal of parking spaces near the exit point of the property and a privacy fence adjacent to residential property.

The Bloomington City Council will have the final say on the matter. Unless the proposal is withdrawn, the council is set to vote on it March 27.

Photos: 50 years of Bloomington's Ozark House restaurant November 1972 December 1972 January 1998 December 2003 December 2003 December 2003 May 2007 May 2007 May 2007 August 2014 April 2015