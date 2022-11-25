New home sales up nearly 50% in McLean, DeWitt, Livingston counties

BLOOMINGTON — Sales of newly constructed homes increased 47.7% through October of this year compared to last year at this time, with 127 new homes being sold as of Nov. 21, according to the
Mid-Illinois Realtors Association.
The group represents McLean, DeWitt and Livingston counties.
Additional year-to-date information includes:
Total volume for existing homes decreased by 10.7%; Average prices of homes sold increased nearly 13% to over $221,000, a jump of over $25,000 from last year; House prices in Bloomington-Normal increased by over $31,000, up about 14% from last year.
In sum, while newly constructed home sales have continued to increase throughout the three-county area, up nearly 50% since last year, existing home sales have dipped by about 10%.
Prices of both newly constructed and existing homes increased, with the average price of a new home in Bloomington-Normal costing over $381,000, up from about $320,000 the year before.
The average cost of a home in the Twin Cities is now $250,000.
It's a holiday tradition: Jack Lewis Business Before Hours
Don Knapp, Charlie Moore, John Carter, Scott Davis
Charlie Moore, John Carter, Scott Davis
David Braun, Brian Plath, Vernon Veal
Greg Severns, Mike O’Grady
Carol Halihan, Sue Seibring
Brad Glenn, Bernie Anderson
Amanda Jones, Angie Coughlin, Liz Franz
Amanda Jones, Tracy Patkunas
Angelica Prosser, Lucia House, Danielle Peck
Candice Hudgens, Brook Fenske, Vivian Doctora
Scott Davis, Holly Templin, Meredith Miller
Suzanne Kosick, Patrick Kuebrich, Brendan O’Neill
Byron Blotcky, Bernie Anderson
Patrick Kuebrich, Steve Stockton, Brady Lange
Candice Hudgens, Brooke Fenske taking a selfie
Felicia Jiardina, Opal Virtue, Logan Wilson
Moriah Dugle, Eva Pasindo, Ursula Loercher
Mark Muehleck, Sam Lewis, Jolene Aldus, Terry Ballantini
Kara Aschemann, Julie Payne, Becca Chenard
Ann Gilmore, Kim Arndt, Stacey Hull
Kevin Birlingmair, Dave Armstrong, Larry Horvath
Nick Houska, Kevin Birlingmair, Dave Armstrong, Larry Horvath
Chuck Erickson, Heather Miller, Cally Shane
Ben Jeffreys, Craig McCormick, Charlie Moore
Marc Poirier, Joel Ramseyer, Angie Coughlin, Tracy Patkunas
Meryl Brown, Erika Reynolds
Bill Croff, Brendan O’Neill
Jenna Fecht, Grace Nichols, Rachael Angelos
Brad Lange, Steve Timmerman
Kristin Peterson, Suzi Nafziger
John Carter, Bernie Anderson, Brad Glenn
Cheryl Magnuson, Catherine Porter
Jolene Aldus, Amber Gruenloh
Hanging out by the Christmas tree
Mark Muehleck, Terry Ballantini
Tranesha Hudson talks about housing in Central Illinois
Clay Jackson
Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.