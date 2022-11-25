New home sales up nearly 50% in McLean, DeWitt, Livingston counties

BLOOMINGTON — Sales of newly constructed homes increased 47.7% through October of this year compared to last year at this time, with 127 new homes being sold as of Nov. 21, according to the Mid-Illinois Realtors Association.

The group represents McLean, DeWitt and Livingston counties.

Additional year-to-date information includes:

Total volume for existing homes decreased by 10.7%;

Average prices of homes sold increased nearly 13% to over $221,000, a jump of over $25,000 from last year;

House prices in Bloomington-Normal increased by over $31,000, up about 14% from last year.

In sum, while newly constructed home sales have continued to increase throughout the three-county area, up nearly 50% since last year, existing home sales have dipped by about 10%.

Prices of both newly constructed and existing homes increased, with the average price of a new home in Bloomington-Normal costing over $381,000, up from about $320,000 the year before.

The average cost of a home in the Twin Cities is now $250,000.