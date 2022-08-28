New Constitution Trail map available in Bloomington-Normal

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two well-prepared women walk in the rain on Constitution Trail in Normal with umbrellas to keep them dry on April 5, 2022. 

 LENORE SOBOTA, THE PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

NORMAL — Members of the public can pick up new maps of the Constitution Trail system at locations around Bloomington-Normal. 

The Friends of the Constitution Trail group handed out copies at the Sweet Corn Circus over the weekend, a press release from the group said. As of Monday, maps will be available at the following locations:

  • Normal Parks and Recreation Department
  • Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department
  • Normal Public Library
  • Bloomington Public Library
  • Wilson Cycle
  • Fleet Feet Sports
  • Vitesse Cycle Shop and Often Running
  • Bloomington Cycle and Fitness
  • West Bloomington Revitalization Project Bike Co-op
  • B-N Convention and Visitors Bureau
  • Marriott Bloomington-Normal
  • Ecology Action Center
  • McLean County Museum of History
The updated map was created in cooperation with the county GIS system, and the GIS site includes a map of the trail system. The new map includes the additions to the trail since 2015, along with select proposed additions. The map also has the Route 66 bike route as well as suggestions and safety tips for cyclists. 

