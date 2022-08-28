New Constitution Trail map available in Bloomington-Normal

NORMAL — Members of the public can pick up new maps of the Constitution Trail system at locations around Bloomington-Normal.

The Friends of the Constitution Trail group handed out copies at the Sweet Corn Circus over the weekend, a press release from the group said. As of Monday, maps will be available at the following locations:

Normal Parks and Recreation Department

Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department

Normal Public Library

Bloomington Public Library

Wilson Cycle

Fleet Feet Sports

Vitesse Cycle Shop and Often Running

Bloomington Cycle and Fitness

West Bloomington Revitalization Project Bike Co-op

B-N Convention and Visitors Bureau

Marriott Bloomington-Normal

Ecology Action Center

McLean County Museum of History

The updated map was created in cooperation with the county GIS system, and the GIS site includes a map of the trail system. The new map includes the additions to the trail since 2015, along with select proposed additions. The map also has the Route 66 bike route as well as suggestions and safety tips for cyclists.