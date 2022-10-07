 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New bus route links uptown Normal, downtown Bloomington and Rivian

BLOOMINGTON — A new bus line hits the road this weekend in Bloomington-Normal.

A press release from Connect Transit on Friday announced the “Sapphire route” has been added to further serve transportation needs in west Bloomington and Normal. It starts Sunday and will not charge fares for the first month of operation.

Lane closures planned Friday on North Main in Normal

Riders transferring on or off of this route will still need to pay a fare.

General Manager David Braun said the route provides opportunities for employment and businesses in an area that does not currently have service.

“Our Sapphire route is one more thread that pulls the fabric of our community together and benefits everyone,” Braun continued.

Sapphire route southbound buses depart Uptown Station in Normal, head west on College Avenue to Rivian Motorway, and turn north to stop at the Rivian factory. Those buses then reverse direction and turn east onto West Market Street, stopping at the Bloomington Walmart before continuing west on Market Street through downtown Bloomington, terminating at the McLean County Law and Justice Center.

Buses begin trekking the start of the line at 5:10 a.m. on weekdays, pausing between 8:40 a.m. and 2:10 p.m., with the last bus departing at 7:10 p.m. on weekdays. Weekend northbound service starts at 6:40 a.m., or 5:40 a.m. for the southbound route.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

