BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington chef is preparing to open a new breakfast and brunch restaurant in the Crafted Commons building at 1101 Airport Road.

The restaurant, which will be known as the Eatery at Crafted, will fill the space previously occupied by Pokeworks, according to chef Nick Birky. The menu will focus on egg-based breakfast sandwiches, with brunch cocktails available at the Crafted bar. Birky said he aims to open the Eatery at Crafted by the end of the month.

The breakfast and brunch menu will end in the afternoon. After that, the Eatery at Crafted will use Crafted's trolley to offer a dinner selection of Cuban sandwiches, smashburgers, fried chicken sandwiches, loaded tater tots and other items.

Birky, who previously worked as a chef at Fort Jesse Café, said this will be a new concept for Bloomington-Normal.

"I'm extremely excited and looking forward to improving the community through food," he said.

Birky had been considering the former Ozark House building at 704 McGregor St. as a possible location for a restaurant and had worked with the city to get the necessary zoning to ensure the property remains a restaurant. The Bloomington City Council approved the rezoning request at its most recent meeting.

However, Birky said there were some unexpected costs that caused his plans to fall through.

"It is zoned correctly and hopefully someone with deeper pockets can take on that project," Birky said.

He said he does not currently have a specific opening date for the Eatery at Crafted. However, the restaurant's webpage will launch before the opening.

"We just need a final health inspection and we're clear," Birky said.

Pokeworks permanently closed its doors in January after a little more than two years in business. Its menu had offered build-your-own Hawaiian poke bowls, burritos and salads.