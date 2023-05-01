BLOOMINGTON — The four newly elected members of the Bloomington City Council were officially sworn into office during a ceremony Monday at the Government Center.

Jenna Kearns (Ward 1), John Danenberger (Ward 4), Cody Hendricks (Ward 6) and Kent Lee (Ward 8) all swore to faithfully serve the city of Bloomington to the best of their ability. Alderwoman Donna Boelen also was sworn into a new term after running unopposed in the second ward.

The ceremony came after a roughly four-hour orientation on Saturday to educate the new council members on procedures, upcoming projects and other decisions.

Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe said it is a special thing to be an elected official although he doesn't know how significant the honor is to each council member. However, he reminded each candidate that they are part of a group that is given the privilege by their community to make decisions on their behalf.

"I've seen already that you have a tremendous desire to learn and to serve and work with everyone on the council as well as staff on behalf of your constituents," Mwilambwe said to the new council members.

After Saturday's orientation, Kearns said it appears that a lot of the upcoming votes will involve public works and infrastructure.

"I'm making sure I'm the most prepared that I can be to move some of those projects forward that I know the community really wants," Kearns said.

She added that she hopes she can match the energy of city staff moving forward.

Lee said he is new to local government and knows there will be a lot thrown at him but looks forward to serving his ward.

"I ran on the infrastructure, safety and economy so I hope I can focus on those things and see how the current plans and projects align with those priorities," Lee said.

As part of the city of Bloomington's $290 million budget for the 2024 fiscal year, there will be a $10 million investment in concrete and asphalt repairs and other resurfacing projects. The city has committed about $7 million it received through the American Rescue Plan Act for infrastructure projects over the next two years.

