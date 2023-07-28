HUDSON — The University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalists will host the annual Nature Trails Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.
The free event will be held for the first time at Comlara Park, 13001 Recreation Drive, Hudson.
There will be family crafts and activities offered from 10 a.m. to noon; a Wildlife Prairie Park live animal presentation at noon; and guided hikes at 10:30 a.m. There will also be Tree ID information, geocaching and more.
Attendees are asked to bring a lunch, water, sunscreen and bug spray.
Contact
jbev.robertson@gmail.com or 309-663-8306 for more information.
Explore with Lenore takes you on a journey with Pantagraph Higher Education Reporter Lenore Sobota. In this installment, Lenore talks with Mary Jo Adams, a master naturalist, at the John English Prairie in Comlara Park, Hudson.
Photos: Biking in deep snow a thrill for some at Comlara Park
030121-blm-loc-5explore
Tom Keller, a member of the Bloomington Cycle Race Team, crawls out of deep snow while riding a bike equipped for snow at Comlara Park on Feb. 18.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
030121-blm-loc-1explore
Tom Keller, a member of the Bloomington Cycle Race Team, rides a bike equipped for snow at Comlara Park on Feb. 18.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
030121-blm-loc-2explore
Scott Davis, co-owner of Bloomington and Cycle Fitness, uses thick tires equipped with studs to navigate a snowy biking excursion at Comlara Park on Feb. 18.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
030121-blm-loc-3explore
Wide tires with blocky treads and studs enable one to bike in deep snow at Comlara Park on Feb. 18.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Oops!
Tom Keller, a member of the Bloomington Cycle Race Team, falls off his bike after getting bogged down in deep snow at Comlara Park on Feb. 18.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
030121-blm-loc-6explore
Scott Davis, co-owner of Bloomington Cycle and Fitness, takes a winter ride on a bike equipped for snow at Comlara Park on Feb. 18.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
030121-blm-loc-7explore
Tom Keller, a member of the Bloomington Cycle Race Team, rides a bike equipped for snow at Comlara Park on Feb. 18.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
030121-blm-loc-8explore
Tom Keller, a member of the Bloomington Cycle Race Team, rides his bike equipped for snow at Comlara Park on Feb. 18.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.