HUDSON — The University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalists will host the annual Nature Trails Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.

The free event will be held for the first time at Comlara Park, 13001 Recreation Drive, Hudson.

There will be family crafts and activities offered from 10 a.m. to noon; a Wildlife Prairie Park live animal presentation at noon; and guided hikes at 10:30 a.m. There will also be Tree ID information, geocaching and more.

Attendees are asked to bring a lunch, water, sunscreen and bug spray.

Contact jbev.robertson@gmail.com or 309-663-8306 for more information.

