NAACP Youth Council to hold Thanksgiving meal giveaway

BLOOMINGTON — Members of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP Youth Council are giving back this year with free Thanksgiving meals for residents of the Bloomington Housing Authority.

Meals will be provided from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Boys and Girls Club, 1615 Illinois St., Bloomington. The donation was made possible by a YICU (Why I See You) Service Award earlier this year as well as donations from Amazon.

"The NAACP's Youth Council is grateful for the opportunity to serve and we anticipate seeing lots of happy families on Saturday," said Bradley Ross Jackson, president of the Youth Council. "The Youth Council has invested over 100 hours of service in the Bloomington-normal community while working to eliminate racism and discrimination."

To receive a meal, people must register for the event by 5 p.m. Wednesday. People can register through Alton Shelvin or Kiowna Towns by email at altons@bloomingtonha.com or kiownat@bloomingtonha.com; or by phone at 309-829-3360 ext. 220, or 309--829-3360 ext. 209.

The NAACP Youth Council has 42 members and has been involved in back-to-school drives, police outreach and diversity panels. The McLean County Board acknowledged the council's efforts in October with a framed resolution.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

