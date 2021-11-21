NAACP Youth Council provides Thanksgiving meals for 50 Bloomington families

BLOOMINGTON — Young NAACP members in Bloomington-Normal beefed up efforts Saturday to feed the community.

The Bloomington-Normal NAACP branch's Youth Council, which was founded in August, gave turkeys, stuffing, vegetables and pies to about 50 families within the Bloomington Housing Authority. The event was hosted Saturday at the Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal.

Youth Council President Bradley Ross Jackson said before the event that they were delighted to give back, adding it's "especially what we need now in this time with the pandemic going on."

He said food shopping was supported by grants from YICU and Amazon.

"All the families are extremely thrilled about this opportunity," Ross Jackson said. "The NAACP Youth Council is going to feel gratified about this as well, because we’re going to bring smiles to the children’s faces."

He added there will be "many happy families and children," and that plays a part in the council's mission of advocating for racial and social justice. He added that as related to education, health and housing, it was their opportunity to positively impact people affected by the food desert on the west side of Bloomington.

"It is important for everyone to know we are going to serve anybody regardless of race, creed, color because it’s just the right thing to do," Ross Jackson said. "I hope others will follow suit and be able to assist people where assistance is needed."

Bloomington's Robin Rhymes stopped by Saturday to pick up some food. She told The Pantagraph she had just made a grocery list, but she didn't know what to make for Thanksgiving.

Rhymes said she's thankful for the people and resources in the community that made the event happen.

"I don't know what I would do without them," she said.

Ross Jackson said the council has already shared great accomplishments, and "the best is still yet to come."

The council assisted with a Halloween trunk-or-treat at Normal Community West High School as well as a back-to-school drive. He said they plan to continue doing both.

"We want to make sure that every young person can not only survive, but can thrive," he said.

Additionally, he said they had a peaceful rally last year, and they'll do another next year, if needed. He said they'll continue building relationships with Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington and other community leaders, too.

Kiki Towns, family services coordinator for BHA, said their families are always looking for opportunities to grow, along with partnerships and services to connect them with the community.

"What would the community be without partnership?" she asked.

She also said it was very good to see youths helping the community.

"It's definitely empowering to see," Towns said.

