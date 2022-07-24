 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NAACP Youth Council awarded at national convention

NAACP (Bloomington-Normal Branch) Youth Council-2022 National Convention-Picture of Youth Council at the Awards' Banquet.jpg

Youth Council Members from Bloomington-Normal who attended the National Convention were, from left to right, Sitota Rogal, Myles Manns-Tapley, River Dorsey, Bradley Ross Jackson, Kamaya Coleman and Mamsh Rogal.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

BLOOMINGTON — The Youth Council of the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP recently attended the 113th NAACP National Convention in Atlantic City, New Jersey. In addition to hearing a keynote speech from Vice President Kamala Harris, Youth Council members heard speeches from cabinet members, U.S. senators, governors and key NAACP leaders.

The Youth Council also received the Organizer of the Year Award during the convention. The group has organized peaceful rallies, monthly meetings, keynote speakers, school supply drives, shopping for the underserved and partnering with the Bloomington Housing Authority to assist with the residents’ needs.

NAACP (Bloomington-Normal Branch) Youth Council-2022 National Convention-Picture of Bradley Ross Jackson and VP Kamala Harris.jpg

Bradley Ross Jackson stands in front of the stage as Vice President Kamala Harris delivers the keynote address to the NAACP on Monday, July 18.

Additionally, Youth Council President Bradley Ross Jackson received the Mr. Medgar Evers Award for youth creative writing, depicting the struggles of slain civil rights leader Evers.

“I congratulate the Bloomington-Normal Youth Council for having a banner year and for creating a rich legacy," Bloomington-Normal NAACP President Linda Foster stated in a news release announcing the awards. "The Youth Council has set the bar for Civic engagement, and we are thrilled the National Office recognized their excellence.”

NAACP Youth Council creates documentary on former ISU professors

Ross Jackson said, “The Youth Council Members are excited to celebrate our first year of excellence. We are extremely honored to receive recognition from the NAACP’s National Office while attending the annual convention.”

He said the Bloomington-Normal Youth Council competed against other councils from around the country, including larger cities such as New York, Los Angeles and Dallas.

Youth Council Awards from the 2022 National Convention.jpg

Bradley Ross Jackson, left, poses for a photo with Derrick Lewis II, national field organizer for the Youth and College Division at NAACP's National Headquarters in Baltimore.

"We have put Bloomington-Normal on the map!” Ross Jackson said.

The community is invited to celebrate the NAACP Youth Council’s one-year anniversary at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the McLean County Museum of History.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.

