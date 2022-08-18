NAACP plans 2022 Freedom Fund Gala in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — An Illinois State University alumnus who leads a Bloomington church will be the keynote speaker for the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Freedom Fund Gala next month.

Bishop Larry Taylor, lead pastor of Center for Hope Ministries, will speak at the event, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel, 1413 Leslie Drive in Bloomington. The event will also include entertainment, the presentation of awards, a silent auction and booths from various businesses and organizations, a press release said.

Taylor graduated from ISU in 1982 and started Center for Hope Ministries in 2000. He has also worked in banking and financial counseling.

Another of the honorees will be Jeanne Morris, who is the Bloomington-Normal NAACP Woman of the Year. She was one of the first Black professors at ISU and has long been active in civil rights advocacy and the NAACP. She and her husband were recently the subject of a documentary made by the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Youth Council.

"In times like these, people are searching for answers and the NAACP continues to provide solutions, standing in the gap for those who need an advocate who will speak out against racism and all of the injustice in our communities and world, with the vision of freedom for all," said Willie Holton Halbert, Freedom Fund chairperson and second vice president for the local NAACP chapter.

This year's event will recognize the 104th anniversary of the local chapter and the theme of the gala is "This Is Power."

Tickets are available through Sept. 6 and cost $60 for a single person, $110 for a couple or $450 for a table of eight. Youth tickets for those younger than 17 cost $30. Tickets can be purchased by check made out to and mailed to NAACP Bloomington/Normal Branch, P.O. Box 925, Normal, IL 61761.