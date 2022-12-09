NAACP bringing Santa, Mrs. Claus to uptown Normal Saturday

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — The Bloomington-Normal NAACP will have an African American Santa and Mrs. Claus at Santa's Station from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Santa's Station is at 11 Uptown Circle in Normal. The NAACP Youth Council will also be present and dressed as elves.

NAACP 2nd Vice President Willie Holton Halbert will be Mrs. Claus and James Joyner will be Santa Claus.

The event is dedicated in memory of Merlin Kennedy, a past NAACP president and the "Black Santa" Civil Rights leader. He attempted to represent a Black Santa in 1966 in a Bloomington parade, and police threatened to arrest him. He was also featured in JET magazine. In a news release, the NAACP stated it wants to continue his legacy of racial and social justice by keeping Black Santa alive. 

The event is free and open to the public. 

For more information, visit bnnaacp.org.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

