GRIDLEY — Local musicians Jim and Tommy will perform at Gridley Farmers Market from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10.
The Black Flag BBQ/Chuck Wagon Smokehouse will serve pulled pork, pulled chicken, and brisket sandwiches. There will also be pizza and pie available at Common Grounds Cafe's last pizza night, and shaved ice at Lula Mae's.
In case of rain, the event will be moved to the Gridley Main Street Park Pavilion.
Kyle Yap performs at
Emancipation Brewing Company in Fairbury in summer 2021.
The last market of the season will be Thursday, Aug. 24. Dinner will be available at the community building to support the American Legion. Woody and Bubba's BBQ food truck, Lula Mae's, and Funk Brew will be there. Local musician Kyle Yap will perform.
Nearly 30 vendors will be at the market with sweet corn, peaches, melons, cucumbers, tomatoes, meats, flowers, honey, baked goods, macramé, earrings, soap and more.
Take a behind the scenes look at Common Ground Cafe and Pie Shop in Gridley, Illinois.
