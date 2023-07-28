LEXINGTON — Police and fire crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash early Friday afternoon on northbound Interstate 55 near Lexington.

A Pantagraph reporter on the scene between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. observed both lanes of northbound traffic backed up ahead of the Lexington exit.

Three vehicles appeared to have sustained damage, and fire departments from Lexington and Normal were on the scene.

At approximately 2:20 p.m., emergency services and towing agencies were seen securing all of the vehicles involved, though northbound traffic was still stalled for about 2 miles.

Lexington Fire Chief Jason Birkenbeil said the crash "sounded worse than it actually was."

He said one vehicle rear-ended another, which caused it to rear-end a third vehicle. As a result of the collisions, one of the vehicles was forced across the median and both southbound lanes before coming to rest in the west-side ditch.

He confirmed they transported one person to a hospital, but that there were no major or life-threatening injuries.

He said traffic was able to resume normal pace shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Birkenbeil said they were fortunate that there weren't more serious injuries.

