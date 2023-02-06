MOUNT PULASKI — New automatic warning devices are coming to a highway-railroad crossing near Mount Pulaski in Logan County, a state agency said Monday.
The Illinois Commerce Commission recently approved a stipulated agreement requiring the Illinois Central Railroad Company to install the devices at the crossing, identified in state documents as the Chapel Road/700th Street crossing. The estimated cost is $336,000.
ICC staff recommended that up to 95% of the costs be covered by the Grade Crossing Protection Fund, a decades-old state fund dedicated to
highway-rail safety projects. The General Assembly appropriates $42 million annually toward this fund.
The Illinois Central Railroad Company would cover the remaining balance and all future operating and maintenance costs.
ICC Commissioner Michael Carrigan said the commission is committed to keeping everyone safe around railroad tracks.
"The Grade Crossing Protection Fund makes it possible for communities across Illinois to get life-saving rail safety projects completed," Carrigan said in a news release. "That’s a win for anyone who traverses these crossings."
All work is expected to be finished within 18 months of the order date.
