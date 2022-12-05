Mount Pulaski Christmas parade set for Saturday

MOUNT PULASKI — The Mount Pulaski Christmas Parade will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 on the square.

Sign up will take place at 3 p.m. in the Mount Pulaski High School parking lot. Organizers are seeking teams of scout groups, youth groups, choirs and music makers, businesses, school clubs and specialties, as well as holiday-decorated golf carts. The parade is open to the public.