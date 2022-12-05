 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Mount Pulaski Christmas parade set for Saturday

  • 0

MOUNT PULASKI — The Mount Pulaski Christmas Parade will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 on the square.

Sign up will take place at 3 p.m. in the Mount Pulaski High School parking lot. Organizers are seeking teams of scout groups, youth groups, choirs and music makers, businesses, school clubs and specialties, as well as holiday-decorated golf carts. The parade is open to the public. 

Semis or tractors will not be allowed on the new parking lot.

Contact Nutmeg6912@gmail.com for more information.

University High School marching band leads Santa down Uptown Normal

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists: Why there's more light than there should be in the universe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News