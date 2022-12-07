 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Mother-daughter duo plan joint book launch in Lincoln

  • 0
Lincoln square 3 081022.JPG

Drone view of the courthouse in Lincoln on Tuesday, Aug. 9. 

 CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH

LINCOLN — Mother-daughter duo Jennifer J. and E. G. Keith will have a joint book launch on Sunday, Dec. 11.

The open house event will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Lincoln Women’s Club, 230 N. McLean St., Lincoln.

Jennifer will be releasing “Fixing The Funny Bone,” described as a humorous non-fiction self-help book.

Her daughter, E.G., will be releasing “Serenity,” which is the sequel to her March debut “Havoc.”

Both books and merchandise will be available for sale at the event.

Visit jenniferjkeith.com or egkeith.com for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: The Washington Monument is completed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News