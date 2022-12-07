Mother-daughter duo plan joint book launch in Lincoln

LINCOLN — Mother-daughter duo Jennifer J. and E. G. Keith will have a joint book launch on Sunday, Dec. 11.

The open house event will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Lincoln Women’s Club, 230 N. McLean St., Lincoln.

Jennifer will be releasing “Fixing The Funny Bone,” described as a humorous non-fiction self-help book.

Her daughter, E.G., will be releasing “Serenity,” which is the sequel to her March debut “Havoc.”

Both books and merchandise will be available for sale at the event.

Visit jenniferjkeith.com or egkeith.com for more information.