PONTIAC — The Livingston County Health Department reported Friday that two batches of mosquitos collected from the area have tested positive for West Nile virus.

One batch was collected from Flanagan and and the other was collected from Pontiac, a news release from the health department said. The batches tested positive for the virus on Aug. 25.

In sharing the news, Donnie Simmons, director of environmental health for LCHD, reminded citizens to take precautions to avoid becoming infected with West Nile virus.

“There are some simple steps you can take, like wearing insect repellent and getting rid of standing water around your home, which will help reduce your risk of being bitten by an infected mosquito," he stated.

Surveillance for West Nile virus by the LCHD includes collecting batches of mosquitos and dead birds. Mosquitos are tested at the health department and the birds are submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health laboratory for testing.

People who observe a sick or dying bird should contact the LCHD Environmental Health Division at 815-842-5916.

West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird.

Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Symptoms may last from a few days to a few weeks, but many people infected do not show any symptoms. In rare cases, severe illness including meningitis, encephalitis or even death can occur.