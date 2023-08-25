BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department says West Nile virus has now been found in three ZIP code areas in the county: 61701, 61761 and, most recently, 61705.
In a Wednesday press release, the health department said a mosquito pool collected west of Bloomington tested positive for the virus.
"(West Nile virus) is a mosquito-borne disease that can cause encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain," the release read. "Culex mosquitoes, also known as house mosquitoes, become infected with the virus by feeding on infected birds. Infected mosquitoes subsequently infect humans and animals."
Senior Environmental Health Practitioner Angie Crawford said, "This time of year is when we often see a lot of positive mosquito pools and positive birds."
According to Wednesday's release, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported just over 1,000 human cases of West Nile virus last year.
Crawford said most people bitten will not develop any symptoms, but those who are 60 and older or immunocompromised should be more wary.
Symptoms could include fever, headache and body aches.
Crawford said, "The mosquito that transmits West Nile virus likes to lay their eggs in stagnant water" like flower pots holding water, bird baths, and even debris stuck in a gutter system. She recommended cleaning out such places once a week.
"This mosquito can go from egg to adult in seven to 10 days," Crawford said. "So if you're scrubbing them out and cleaning them out, that will interrupt the cycle."
In addition to looking out for potential breeding pools, "We'd like (residents) to report any freshly dead birds such as crows or robins," Crawford said, adding that the birds should show no signs of decay or injury.
To report dead birds or mosquito pools, call the health department at 309-888-5482.
Three R's
Remove areas of standing water around your yard weekly
Repel mosquitos using insect repellant or clothing, especially at dusk and dawn
Report dead birds that shoe no injuries and no insect infestation to the health department at 309-555-5482