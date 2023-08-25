BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department says West Nile virus has now been found in three ZIP code areas in the county: 61701, 61761 and, most recently, 61705.

In a Wednesday press release, the health department said a mosquito pool collected west of Bloomington tested positive for the virus.

"(West Nile virus) is a mosquito-borne disease that can cause encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain," the release read. "Culex mosquitoes, also known as house mosquitoes, become infected with the virus by feeding on infected birds. Infected mosquitoes subsequently infect humans and animals."

Senior Environmental Health Practitioner Angie Crawford said, "This time of year is when we often see a lot of positive mosquito pools and positive birds."

According to Wednesday's release, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported just over 1,000 human cases of West Nile virus last year.

Crawford said most people bitten will not develop any symptoms, but those who are 60 and older or immunocompromised should be more wary.

Symptoms could include fever, headache and body aches.

"In more severe cases, you'll develop severe headaches, more severe fever; it could even cause paralysis," Crawford said.

If symptoms do develop, the health department recommends reaching out to a primary care provider.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced earlier this week that one person in suburban Cook County has died this year from West Nile virus.

Crawford said, "The mosquito that transmits West Nile virus likes to lay their eggs in stagnant water" like flower pots holding water, bird baths, and even debris stuck in a gutter system. She recommended cleaning out such places once a week.

"This mosquito can go from egg to adult in seven to 10 days," Crawford said. "So if you're scrubbing them out and cleaning them out, that will interrupt the cycle."

In addition to looking out for potential breeding pools, "We'd like (residents) to report any freshly dead birds such as crows or robins," Crawford said, adding that the birds should show no signs of decay or injury.

To report dead birds or mosquito pools, call the health department at 309-888-5482.

Pantagraph back-to-school ads from the 1920s to 1990s Ike Livingston & Sons - Aug. 27, 1920 W.H. Roland - Sept. 3, 1926 Miller-Jones Co. - Aug. 29, 1929 Livingston's - Sept. 2, 1930 The Newmarket - Sept. 4, 1936 J.C. Penney - Aug. 26, 1937 JC Penney's - Sept. 6, 1940 Rexall Drug Store - Sept. 6, 1940 Sears, Roebuck and Co. - Aug. 29, 1941 The Woolen Mill Store - Aug. 20, 1942 Bloomington Association of Commerce - Aug. 12, 1947 Bloomington Federal Savings and Loan - Aug. 9, 1953 Penney's - Aug. 22, 1954 Branom's Junior Boot Shop - Aug. 10, 1956 Pantagraph Printing and Stationery - Aug. 10, 1956 Ulbrich & Kraft - Aug. 10, 1956 Klemm's - Aug. 6, 1961 Jack & Jill - Aug. 9, 1961 Ensenberger's - Aug. 9, 1961 Klemm's - Aug. 9, 1961 The Bootery - Aug. 18, 1963 Corn Belt Finance - Aug. 27, 1966 Moberly & Klenner's - Aug. 30, 1969 Murrays - Aug. 15, 1973 Pines - Aug. 16, 1973 Discount Den - Aug. 16, 1973 Sorg's Jewelers - Aug. 16, 1973 The Woolen Mill - Aug. 16, 1973 Frederick's - Aug. 16, 1973 Bass Shoe Factory - Aug. 16, 1973 Livingston's - Aug. 16, 1973 Adolph's Discount Center - Aug. 26, 1973 Pines - July 30, 1981 The Little Folks - July 30, 1981 Eastland - July 30, 1981 JC Penney - Aug. 8, 1982 Pines - Aug. 15, 1985 Carle - Aug. 26, 1984 The Alamo - Aug. 26, 1984 Fox & Hounds Aug. 26, 1984 Kellogg's - Aug. 14, 1988 Eastland - Aug. 10, 1991 Top It Off - Aug. 13, 1992 Lens Lab - Aug. 13, 1992 CityLine - Sept. 4, 1997