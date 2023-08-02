BLOOMINGTON — The Susan G. Komen Bloomington-Normal More Than Pink Walk will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9.
The annual walk is a fundraising event for family and friends to celebrate breast cancer survivors and honor those who have died from the disease.
According to the Komen organization, the funds go toward research and support service for patients, including navigation services.
The walk will be held at the State Farm Corporate Campus South, 3 State Farm Plaza, Bloomington. A light breakfast will be served in Hope Village for survivors and those currently battling the disease.
The walk site and activities will open at 7:30 a.m. with the walk beginning at 9 a.m.