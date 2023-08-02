Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap, meets and shakes hands on Tuesday during an open house at his new McLean County office