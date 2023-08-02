BLOOMINGTON — The Susan G. Komen Bloomington-Normal More Than Pink Walk will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The annual walk is a fundraising event for family and friends to celebrate breast cancer survivors and honor those who have died from the disease.

According to the Komen organization, the funds go toward research and support service for patients, including navigation services.

The walk will be held at the State Farm Corporate Campus South, 3 State Farm Plaza, Bloomington. A light breakfast will be served in Hope Village for survivors and those currently battling the disease.

The walk site and activities will open at 7:30 a.m. with the walk beginning at 9 a.m.

The Parade of Hope will be held shortly after the walk. Susan Saunders from Radio Bloomington will emcee the event.

Registration can be completed at komen.org/bloomingtonwalk.

Photos: Race for the Cure Jordan Clum, Susan Saunders, John Davies Survivor Tent Decorations Becky Powell, Lisa Lowry, Bonnie Crosier Diana Hospelhorn, Denise Cesario Avery Read, Lia Hutchison, Taylor Chau, Kolby Pochel Lavera Swift, Marietta Adams Blake Fraher, Kristen Kaehler State Rep. Dan Brady, Barb Fraher Lisa Teplitz-Crawford, Gabe and Sheila Crawford Kelsey Jurgens, Ashleigh Klapp and Candace Plopper with kids Shelby Robertson, Jeni Cook Sen. Bill Brady, Komen Board President Nick Essser, Linda Maricle Geri Koch, Jacki Tracy Michael Pettorini, Kitty O’Brien Lincoln Thomas, Jodee Cesario, Madilyn Thomas Amy Kirchner, Shelley Willard, Donna Alpers (survivor) Kim Beitz Aurora, Neil and Isaac Christensen