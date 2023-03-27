Miller Park Zoo staff receive professional recognition

BLOOMINGTON — Miller Park Zoo Director Jay Pratte and Zoo Curator Pearl Yusuf both garnered professional accomplishments.

Yusuf was accepted onto the Association of Zoos & Aquariums Canid and Hyenid TAG Steering Committee. This recognizes her many years of experience in the field and contributions to progressive animal management.

The mission of the AZA Taxton Advisory Group, or TAG, is to examine the sustainability and conservation needs of species under human care and develop recommendations for population management. Each TAG coordinates, facilitates and reviews progress toward goals for its cooperative animal management and conservation programs, and coordinates with other regional and international conservation programs as well.

Yusuf's role will impact Miller Park Zoo's upcoming AZA accreditation inspection, as involvement in AZA programs demonstrates the zoo's dedication to professional standards, earning the respect of AZA, the City of Bloomington and professional colleagues.

Additionally, Pratte's co-authored paper, "Improving Animal Wellbeing Using Behavior-Based Methodologies: A Discussion on Enrichment and Bears Under Human Care," was published in the Journal of Zoological & Botanical Gardens - MDPI.

Pratte is co-founder and current president of the international nonprofit The Bear Care Group. He submitted the peer-reviewed paper with two colleagues from the BCG bboard of directors. The article discusses a modern behavioral approach to animal care and management, providing examples using bear species from around the world.

The BCG is a non-partisan entity that welcomes people from zoos, sanctuaries, rehab, field research and other disciplines into discussions, teaching and learning opportunities to increase understanding and care of all bears.

Presentation on consumer fraud, identity theft set for April 26

PONTIAC — The Illinois Attorney General's Office will host a presentation on consumer fraud and identity theft from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26.

The presentation will take place at the Pontiac Senior Center/LIFE Center for Independent Living at 601 N. Ladd St. The event is free, but registration is required due to limited capacity.

Call Erin Fogarty at 815-842-5908 to register by Wednesday, April 19. A light lunch will be provided at the event. Transportation is available for veterans through the Livingston County Veterans Association.

Accessibility and accommodation requests can be made with the center by calling 815-844-1132. The event is hosted in partnership with the Livingston County Health Department along with the center and the VA.

Land of Lincoln Honor Flight kicks off April 4

SPRINGFIELD — The 2023 Land of Lincoln Honor Flight flying season will kick off Tuesday, April 4.

Mission No. 65 will leave Springfield Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport for Washington, D.C., with 93 Central Illinois veterans, including one World War II veteran, four Korean-era veterans and 88 Vietnam-era veterans. All of them will experience a day of appreciation for their service in the U.S. Armed Forces and their defense of our freedom.

The veterans and their 85 guardians will travel from 58 Illinois cities and communities, including several throughout Central Illinois. Those cities include Arthur, Atlanta, Bellflower, Bloomington, Clinton, Decatur, Effingham, Fairbury, Lincoln, Macon, Mattoon, Minonk, Monticello, Oakland, Pana, Shumway, Sigel and Warrensburg.

The passengers will travel to Washington, D.C., on a chartered Sun Country 737 aircraft and by luxury motorcoaches on the ground upon arrival. The day includes visits to the World War II, Korean and Vietnam War memorials, as well as Arlington National Cemetery Tomb of the Unknowns, the Lincoln Memorial, the National Air & Space Museum in Chantilly, Virginia, the U.S. Marine Corps Memorial and the U.S. Fair Force Memorial.

The day of honor is provided at no cost to the veterans.

The veterans will return to the Springfield Airport at 9:30 p.m. April 4. The general public, friends and family, and LLHF alumni veterans are encouraged to come to the airport to welcome the veterans back. Parking is free and volunteers will be in the parking area to assist guests to open spaces and to the shuttle that will take them directly to the airport terminal.

U of I Extension invites participants for Giving Gardens

CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois Extension serving Livingston, McLean and Woodford counties is offering seeds, plants and education to any community member who wishes to grow a vegetable or flower Giving Garden.

Participants will receive the materials for free when they pledge to donate 50% of their garden harvest to a community member in need. Every gardener in the community is welcome to participate, whether they have an acre or a single container.

Throughout the growing season, U of I Extension staff will deliver a monthly educational newsletter via email to help community gardeners grow a healthy, productive garden. The newsletters will include research-based information and vides on site preparation, garden management, donation of a harvest, and seed saving.

Gardeners will also have access to a garden donation tracker in the monthly emails, which helps Illinois Extension report the impact of each Giving Garden contribution.

U of I Extension will offer 100 vegetable and 100 cut flower Giving Garden kits. Those who wish to participate can make the pledge to receive a kit by visiting go.illinois.edu.givinggarden. Program materials will be distributed the week of May 7 at the Livingston, McLean and Woodford counties extension offices.

For more information, contact bhaag@illinois.edu, extenstion@illinois.edu or 309-663-8306.