Monday Memos: YMCA names new head coach for WAVES swim team

YMCA names new head coach for WAVES swim team

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal YMCA announced Johnathan Jordan as the new head coach of the WAVES swim team and director of competitive swimming.

Jordan succeeds Coach Yourd, who was the head coach for 24 years.

“I am extremely excited to be working with the Bloomington-Normal YMCA and the WAVES Swim Team,” Jordan said in a news release. “Both the YMCA and WAVES Swim Team have built a strong legacy and tradition in the community. The staff, athletes and community members are some of the best people that I have had the opportunity to work and collaborate with. In my new role as the WAVES Head Coach, I hope to build on the success and accomplishments of the athletes and coaches that came before me, while introducing new swimmers into the great world of competitive swimming.”

Jordan previously coached the tenures for the Iowa Lakes Community College swim team and the Lincoln College swim team. He also has experience coaching at an Olympic level, coaching two of the swimmers for the Marshall Islands Olympic Swim Team.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Johnathan to our community. Johnathan’s knowledge of the YMCA, his shared values, and extensive coaching background create an excitement within our YMCA,” said B.J. Wilken, executive director and CEO of the Bloomington-Normal YMCA, in a news release. “Our hope is that Johnathan’s knowledge, abilities, and relationship building skills will help build the largest swim team community within McLean County where all athletes have the opportunity to compete at the highest level of their God-given potential. Johnathan’s arrival as our new coach is an opportunity for the WAVES to continue the tradition of excellence in swimming, and to also instill an atmosphere of fun and love for the sport.”

