Monday Memos: YMCA announces new CFO; Fort Jesse Imaging receives award

YMCA announces new chief financial officer

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal YMCA announced Tiffany McNeely as its new chief financial officer.

McNeely will serve both the Stephens Family YMCA in Champaign and the Bloomington-Normal location.

She graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in accounting. She has 27 years of financial experience from a variety of roles in the Central Illinois area.

Her expertise includes training and management, reconciliations and analyses, procedure creation and implementation, taxes and reporting, and human relations.

McNeely is an active member of the community and has experience as a court advocate for neglected and abused youth, a tutor and mentor for people navigating their educational journey, and a Sunday school teacher for children and adults.

Normal health care facility awarded Guardian of Excellence

NORMAL — Fort Jesse Imaging & Gale Keeran Center for Women was named a 2022 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award winner.

The award was presented by Press Ganey, the global leader in health care experience solutions and services. The award is part of Press Ganey's annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in patient experience.

The center, at 2200 Fort Jesse Road in Normal, is in the top 5% of health care providers in delivering patient experience in the last year.

Press Ganey works with more than 41,000 health care facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve overall safety, quality and experience of care.

Ftort Jesse Imaging & Gale Keeran Center for Women offers PET/CT, MRI, CT, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, bone density and ABUS.

Visit ftjesse.com for more information.