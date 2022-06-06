Monday Memos: Williams named senior director of program development at B-N YMCA

Williams named senior director of program development at YMCA

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal YMCA appointed Betsy Williams as senior director of program development.

Williams has worked in a youth- and community-oriented capacity throughout her career, including as a fifth grade teacher and director of programs that helped further children's academic and emotional development. Williams has experience advising the development of curriculum and working as a liaison with families to help their children secure their future.

“I am excited and happy to join the Y team, but it’s an incredible honor and a humbling experience to have been given the opportunity,” Williams said in a news release. “In the short time I have been here, I have already been blown away by the culture and community that exists amongst the staff.”

According to a news release, the YMCA believes Williams' skills will be a boon to their directors, helping them develop programs within their areas of expertise to best encompass what the community needs. She will also assist the YMCA in branching into unfamiliar areas of programming to better serve their membership base.

“Community service and outreach have always been passions of mine,” Williams said. “From my very first interview here, I was immediately drawn to the sense of community and shared mission. I hope that the work I do with these incredibly competent directors will engage our current members and draw in new members while serving the community as a whole. I am eager to make a difference and to make connections with the members of the Y community.”

“Betsy’s knowledge, abilities, and poise make her a tremendous asset for our YMCA,” said B.J. Wilken, executive director and CEO of the Bloomington-Normal YMCA. “I’m excited for her to get engaged with other nonprofit leaders and to share the YMCA’s resources with those in our community.”

