Monday Memos: Washburn church to host annual Soup & Sandwich sale

Washburn St. John Lutheran Church to host annual Soup & Sandwich Sale

WASHBURN — The members of St. John Lutheran Church in Washburn will hold their annual Soup & Sandwich sale on Saturday, Nov. 6. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and supper will be served from 4-6:30 p.m.

The full meal includes all-you-can-eat soup, a choice of sandwich, pie or cake dessert and drink. Soups include chili, chicken noodle or potato. Sandwiches: Italian beef, hot dog, egg salad or tuna salad on croissant.

Prices are as follows: $9 full meal for adults, $4 full meal for children under 12 and children under two are free. Carry outs are available.

Limited amounts of candies will be available the day of the event. Orders will be taken for December pickup. Prepay for orders is strongly recommended.

St. John Lutheran Church is located at 400 N. Jefferson St., Washburn, just a few blocks north of downtown on RT. 89. Call 309-360-6558 for more information.

