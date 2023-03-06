EUREKA — University of Illinois Extension will host a Diabetes Clinic - Back to the Basics: Diet and Diabetes from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16.

The monthly clinic will take place at the United Methodist Church, 208 N. Callender St., Eureka.

Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator and Registered Dietitian Jenna Smith will review what carbohydrates are, what counts as a carbohydrate serving and how to fit them into a meal plan. Following a health meal plan can help keep blood sugars under control.

These informal, walk-in programs are designed with a different topic each month for persons living with diabetes, whether they are newly diagnosed or have had it for years. There is no cost and no registration is required.

For more information, visit go.illinois.edu/LMW or contact Smith at 309-663-8306 or at jesmith6@illinois.edu.