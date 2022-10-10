Monday Memos: U of I Extension Food Protection Manager course; El Paso nursing home TV drive

U of I Extension offers Food Protection Manager Course at Heartland

NORMAL — University of Illinois Extension is offering a Certified Food Protection Manager class this month at Heartland Community College.

The class will meet Monday, Oct. 17, and Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the Astroth Community Education Center, Room 2101. The first class will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and the second class, which will include the test, will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Participants will learn about basic food safety, personal hygiene, cross-contamination and allergens, time and temperature, and cleaning and sanitation.

Illinois regulations require food establishments to have a least one Certified Food Protection Manager on staff. U of I Extension offers the course and examination, which is required every five years. The university uses the National Registry of Food Safety Professionals examination, which is approved by the American National Standards Institute.

Class participants are asked to bring a photo ID on the day of the exam. There will be 30-minute lunch breaks.

The program is $125 per person, which includes the purchase of materials and the exam for the class. Those who need materials in a language other than English should notify the course instructor, Jenna Smith, at least 10 business days before the class at 309-663-8306 or jesmith6@illinois.edu.

To register, visit heartland.edu/ContinuingEd and search "professional Development," then "prepare for a career." To enroll by phone, call 309-268-8160. Space is limited.

El Paso nursing home to host TV drive

EL PASO — El Paso Health Care Center is having a TV drive at their facility at 850 E. 2nd St. in El Paso.

The drive is to help residents who do not have a TV and improve their quality of life, as many of them only come with their own belongings, which don't usually include a TV.

Those who plan to donate are asked to bring any new or used TV's to the center.

Note there are no set dates for the event; it is an ongoing drive.

Contact Ashley at 919-830-1198, send a Facebook message or call the facility at 309-527-2700 if interested in donating.

Visit PetersenHealthCare.net/El-Paso for more information.