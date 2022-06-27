Monday Memos: Tazewell Co. deputy sheriff wins Innovation in the Classroom Award; Flanagan State Bank gets top honor

Tazewell Co. deputy sheriff wins Innovation in the Classroom Award

PEKIN — Tazewell County Deputy Sheriff John Shallenberger received the 2022 Innovation in the Classroom Award from the National Road Safety Foundation and the National Association of School Resource Officers.

Shallenberger, who also serves as a school resource officer in Tazewell County, was selected by a panel of his peers and will be given the award at the annual NASRO conference in Denver on July 4. The award recognizes innovative teaching of traffic safety in schools by a police officer.

Shallenberger has been a deputy sheriff for 20 years and is a founding member and current chair of the Tazewell Teen Initiative. The initiative started in 2006 after 15 teens were killed in traffic crashes throughout the county over a 15-month period. The initiative helped kick off Operation Teen Safe Driving, a multifaceted safety education program in all seven county high schools. Within two years, the peer-to-peer safe driving initiative was expanded statewide and 105 schools received financial assistance to develop programs on seat belt use, distracted driving, impaired driving and speeding. The county has had no fatal teen crashes for five years.

Shallenberger and his partner also developed a curriculum called "Decision Driving," a two-part class with a hands-on exercise. It was developed after meeting with local teens to determine topics they thought their peers needed, including dangers for teen drivers and passengers in motor vehicles, avoidable situations in motor vehicles and various driving techniques.

Flanagan State Bank nets national honor

FLANGAN — Flanagan State Bank was named among the top extraordinary banks in the United States by the Institute for Extraordinary Banking.

Flanagan State Bank was recognized with the Institute's Banky Award for its commitment to strong community banking. This recognition is given to top community banks across the country to help people find the best banks in their communities. The Extraordinary Banking Awards recognize the best of what community banks offer to their cities, towns and nation.

Visit flanaganstatebank.com or contact Audrey Harlan at aharlan@fbsfamily.com or 815-796-2264 for more information.

