Succulent workshop set for June 10

CLINTON — University of Illinois Extension will host a succulent workshop from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10.

The workshop will take place at the Vespasian Warner Library in Clinton. Attendees will learn about common succulents and create a succulent gnome for home.

The event is hosted by the DeWitt County Master Gardeners, whom are volunteers trained by University of Illinois Extension.

The workshop is free, but registration is required by June 9 by calling the library at 217-935-5174.

Contact bmiglin@illinois.edu for more information.

Extension to host 'Let's Talk Money' series

URBANA — University of Illinois Extension will host a seven-week online series about how to take proactive steps to improve economic well-being.

The series is called "Let's Talk Money." Registration can be completed at go.illinois.edu/LTM.

Attendees will receive research-based information and learn how to have conversations about money to make better financial decisions.

All sessions will be held at noon.

Sessions include "Who Are You With Money?", June 6; "How Much is Too Much Debt?", June 13; "Fair Access to Credit", June 20; "Debt Payment Strategies", June 27; "Credit Scores Revealed", July 11; "Secrets for Financial Success", July 18; and "Make Your Savings Grow", July 25.

Contact ebaine@illinois.edu for more information and accommodations.

