Monday Memos: Streator's Park Presbyterian Church to celebrate 100 years

Park Presbyterian Church to celebrate 100 years

STREATOR — Park Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Vermillion St. in Streator, will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11.

The event will start off with their monthly free lunch in Park Place at 11:30 a.m. co-run by the Park Church Deacons and Hardscrabble Lions. The Saturday events will include a bouncy house, an animal petting pen, airbrush tattoos on arms and legs for kids of all ages, old-time games and races, chalk art and a kid-sized 100-year-old train with whistle from 1 to 3 p.m.

Nancy Mueller will play hymns and historical songs on the Casavant pipe organ inside the church from 1 to 2 p.m. Kathy Tombaugh will be playing songs on the grand piano from 2 to 3 p.m. Tours of the church and displays of historical artifacts will be available as well. Booths inside will feature some of Park Church's community outreach missions, including some from the deacons, Presbyterian Disaster Relief, ADAM (alcohol/drug awareness mission), Boy Scouts, the Cancer Patient Research Center, Morning Star Quilters, Hispanic Pentecostal Church, the Poco a Poco Music Festival and more.

Sunday events will commemorate the laying of the cornerstone over 100 years ago, starting at 10 a.m. with a homecoming service to celebrate long-time members and historical dates; the service is open to everyone. There will be special music and a catered lunch in Smith Hall following the service. Lunch reservations should be made by calling the church at 815-673-1526 by Aug. 22. Callers can leave a message if the staff is out.

Visit ParkPresby.org or contact Larry Tombaugh at 815-257-1449 or larrytombaugh@gmail.com for more information.