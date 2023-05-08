Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is May 13

BLOOMINGTON — The National Association of Letter Carriers will host its annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday.

Nonperishable food items can be placed in a bag by your mailbox and the mail carrier will pick it up.

All donations will go to local food banks.

Participants sought for Miss Ford County Fair Pageant

LODA — The Miss Ford County Fair Pageant will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, June 26, at the fairgrounds in Melvin.

Those interested in participating must be at least 16 years old and no older than 21 by Jan. 1, 2024.

Contestants also must live in Ford County, currently attend or be a graduate of a Ford County school, or be a participant in Ford County 4-H-sponsored activities.

An informational meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Wall Township Building, 899 N. Illinois 115, Loda, for those interested in competing.

The queen will win scholarship money as well as an all-expenses-paid trip to the state pageant in Springfield in January.

Contact missfordcounty@gmail.com, 217-649-1540 or 217-898-6102 for more information.

Diabetes Clinic set for May 18

EUREKA — The University of Illinois Extension will host its monthly diabetes clinic, with the topic of "Smart Snacking," from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the United Methodist Church, 208 N. Callender St., Eureka.

Attendees reflect on snacking behaviors and learn how to make smart snacking decisions.

The clinics are informal, but the programs are specifically designed for those living with diabetes.

The program is free and registration is not required.

Visit go.illinois.edu/LMW or contact 309-663-8306 or jesmith6@illinois.edu for more information.

Land of Lincoln Honor Flight takes off May 16

SPRINGFIELD — The Land of Lincoln Honor Flight Mission #66 will take off Tuesday, May 16, with 4 Korean-era veterans and 87 Vietnam-era veterans.

They will report to Springfield Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport from 61 Illinois towns, including Argenta, Bloomington, Casey, Charleston, Clinton, Decatur, Effingham, Forrest, Lincoln, Loda, Macon, Monticello, Normal, Oakley, Pana and Sullivan in Central Illinois.

The 91 veterans and 85 guardians will arrive at the airport at 4 a.m. May 16 and fly to Washington, D.C., to visit the World War II Korean and Vietnam War memorials as well as Arlington National Cemetery Tomb of the Unknowns, the Lincoln Memorial, the National Air & Space Museum in Chantilly, Virginia, the U.S. Marine Corps Memorial, and the U.S. Air Force Memorial.

The day is provided to the veterans at no cost. They will returned to the Springfield airport at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The general public, friends, family and Honor Flight alumni veterans are encouraged to come to the airport to welcome home the veterans.

Parking is free and volunteers will be in the parking area to assist guests to open spaces. There will be a shuttle bus to take volunteers directly to the airport terminal door.

Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market moves outdoors for the season FARM FRESH Mullins 1 Mullins 2 Hinkles Belle