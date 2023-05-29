Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Livingston County offers smoking cessation classes

PONTIAC — The Livingston County Health Department in partnership with IHR Counseling Services will offer free smoking cessation classes.

Classes will be at the department at 310 E. Torrance Ave., Pontiac. Classes will be at 5 p.m. on Mondays, June 5, 12 and 26.

The classes are to help people learn new skills to help kick their smoking habit and find support with others going through the same thing.

Registration is required. Call 309-815-842-5908 or visit lchd.us. for more information.

Extension to host legal training for farmers webinar

URBANA — The University of Illinois Extension in partnership with Farm Commons will offer a four-part quarterly webinar series, “Legal Training for Illinois Small Farms.”

The series will feature topics on legal questions for all Illinois farmers.

The sessions are as follows:

Exploring H-2A Visa Program, June 26

5 Steps to Protect Your Farm, Legally Speaking, Sept. 18

Land Leasing Basics, Dec. 18

Forming an LLC, March 18, 2024

For those who need an accommodation, contact sbatka@illinois.edu.

Extension to host Field Day June 29

URBANA — University of Illinois Extension will host a Field Day at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 29, near Pana, in Christian County.

The event will take place at Dudley Smith Farm, where they put sustainable agriculture practice into use.

A free lunch will be provided. There is no cost, but advanced registration is required at go.illinois.edu/DSFFieldDay23.

Topics at the event will include factors influencing beef cow nutrition and the cost of beef cow diets; developing a grass-fed beef enterprise and direct marketing methods to consumers of grass-fed beef; what regenerative agriculture really means; explore practical findings around regenerative ag; updates on the drainage and cover crop research at Dudley Smith Farm; and discuss related crop sciences research findings from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Contact coconne@illinois.edu or call 217-287-7246 if an accommodation is needed.