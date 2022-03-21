Monday Memos: Ruffin named director of Multicultural Leadership Institute

Ruffin named director of Multicultural Leadership Institute

BLOOMINGTON — Cecilia Ruffin of Bloomington has been named the new executive director of the Multicultural Leadership Institute Inc., which supports the Multicultural Leadership Program.

Ruffin, a 2018 graduate of the MCLP, has earned her way from staff to management in her chosen field, according to a news release. She has written two children's books and a book about the loss of her oldest son. She has also established a coaching career.

Ruffin has volunteered with the McLean County Detention Center for over 20 years. She is employed as manager with the Department of Juvenile Justice and serves multiple committees supporting family engagement and healing from trauma and loss.

She has master's degrees in human services counseling and in pastoral counseling. She earned a bachelor's degree in psychology. She is also a wife, mother and grandmother, with nine children, five adopted and a host of "bonus" boys and girls.

MCLP is celebrating its 13th anniversary with a graduation celebration at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 2. The keynote speaker will be Arrey Obenson, CEO of an organization that facilitates the resettlement of families fleeing war-torn countries.

Ruffin may be contacted at 309-287-0553 or cecilia@bn-mclp.org.

U of I Extension offering food protection manager course

BLOOMINGTON — The University of Illinois Extension will offer the Certified Food Protection Manager Class on Wednesday, April 6, and Friday, April 8, in the Workforce Development Center at Heartland Community College.

The first day of class will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. for the second day, which includes the test. Those taking the test are asked to bring a photo ID the day of the exam.

The program fee is $125 per person for both sessions. The fee is for the purchase of materials and the examination. If you need course materials in a language other than English, contact course instructor Jenna Smith at least 10 business days before the class at 309-663-8306 or jesmith6@illinois.edu.

Visit heartland.edu/ContinuingEd to register and search for the class or call 309-268-8160.

