Monday Memos: RoomReady expands; First Book donates 5,606 books

RoomReady acquires St. Louis company

NORMAL — Local meeting room technology provider RoomReady announced this week that it has acquired Wired Technologies Inc., a St. Louis-based company electronic systems integrator.

The acquisition will further expand RoomReady's presence into the St. Louis marketplace, serving as the company's fourth regional campus following Bloomington-Normal, New York City and Portland. Together, RoomReady and Wired Technologies will offer customers across industries state-of-the-art audio and visual technologies designed to future proof their facilities.

Wired Technologies' technicians began working with RoomReady in mid-November and the acquisition officially closed Nov. 12. For more information, email charrison@roomready.com.

First Book-McLean County donates 5,606 books

BLOOMINGTON — The nonprofit First-Book-McLean County recently awarded $22,426 in grants to Children’s Home & Aid – Home Visiting, Healthy Start at the Baby Fold, Heartland Head Start, Gregg Chadwick Marcfirst Pediatric Therapy Center, Sarah Raymond Early Education, Scott Early Learning Center, Sugar Creek Elementary and Unit 5 Early Learning. A total of 5,606 books were presented to children from McLean County.

Formed in 2002, First Book-McLean County is an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Through a grant program, they put books into the hands and homes of children in need. The program supplies books to schools, after-school programs and other organizations that have the tools to teach and use the books for lessons. The books go home with the children so they may share the joy of reading with their family and friends.

For more information or to donate, go to support.firstbook.org/campaign/team-first-book-mclean-county. $25 donation allows First Book to purchase six books for children in need. All donations remain in McLean County.

