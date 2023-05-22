NPD sergeant completes education program

NORMAL — Normal Police Department Sergeant Bradley Underwood graduated from Northwestern University's Center for Public Safety.

He completed the 10-week Staff and Command program held in Rockford from Feb. 6 through April 28.

The program was implemented by the Center for Public Safety in 1983.

Underwood was a student in SPSC Class No. 543, which had 42 students.

The School of Police Staff and Command provides upper-level college instruction in 27 core blocks of instruction and additional optional blocks during each session. Tops of study include leadership, human resources, employee relations, organizational behavior, applied statistics, planning and policy development, and budgeting and resource allocation.

Each student is challenged with written exams, projects, presentations and quizzes in addition to a staff study paper. Students may be awarded up to six units of undergraduate credit from Northwestern University in Evanston upon completion of the course.

Food sanitation manager's course offered in Pontiac

PONTIAC — The Livingston County Health Department will offer a food sanitation manager's course in August.

Classes will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 7, Aug. 14 and Aug. 21, with the exam on Aug. 28. All classes and the exam will take place at the health department, 310 E. Torrance Ave., Pontiac.

The course is designed for people who prepare or serve potentially hazardous food the public, such as restaurant workers, delicatessens, schools, nursing homes, hospitals and catering establishments.

The course is $125 and includes the textbook and all other materials. Registration is required as seating is limited.

Visit lchd.us or call 815-842-5916 for more information.

